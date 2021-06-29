Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Increased to Buy at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 1,275 ($16.66) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,017.17 ($13.29).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 1,037 ($13.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 37.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,032.01. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

