electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will announce sales of $1.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 million. electroCore posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 37,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $72.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.31.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

