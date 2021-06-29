Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.00.

EFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$96,489.40. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total value of C$546,136.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70.

Element Fleet Management stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.33. 156,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,153. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$242.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.