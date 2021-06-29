Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.95. 35,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,473. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

