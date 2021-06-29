Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Up 111.8% Over Last Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 32.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 111.8% against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $410,350.80 and approximately $17.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

