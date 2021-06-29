Eminer Price Tops $0.0030 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Eminer has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $4.38 million and $479,043.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00056048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00690720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039598 BTC.

About Eminer

EM is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

