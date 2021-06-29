Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 407,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 56,668 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,597,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 182.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after acquiring an additional 179,463 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

