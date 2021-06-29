Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 31,400 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

