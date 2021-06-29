Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UDR were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE:UDR opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.91, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

