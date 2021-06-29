Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $486.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $491.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

