Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 38,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

