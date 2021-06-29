Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $12,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.70. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.