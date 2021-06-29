Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $12.63 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 52,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $255.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.62 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

