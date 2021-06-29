Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

ENB stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enbridge by 16.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

