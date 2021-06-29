Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.35. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 359,767 shares traded.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$729.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.