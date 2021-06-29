Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

ENR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

