Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Shares of ENPH opened at $188.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.76 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,955,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

