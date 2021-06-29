Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.69.

ESVIF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

