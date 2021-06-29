Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 15,800 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $19,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 501,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

