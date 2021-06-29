Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,984 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

