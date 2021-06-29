Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $33,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 99.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,395 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Genpact by 11.3% during the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 918,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,313,000 after buying an additional 93,188 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genpact by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 72,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Genpact by 228.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after buying an additional 148,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

