Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $173.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSV shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

