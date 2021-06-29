Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) COO Liberman A. Jeffery Sells 6,956 Shares

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberman A. Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55.

NYSE:EVC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $562.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.