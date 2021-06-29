Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kearny Financial in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kearny Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.76. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $985.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.