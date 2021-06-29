Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post ($1.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($2.20). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of $4.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,200,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $595.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

