ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,600 shares, an increase of 417.6% from the May 31st total of 156,600 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,957,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 470,200 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $942.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

