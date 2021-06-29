Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,911 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

