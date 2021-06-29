Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 124,900 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,900 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. 29,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

