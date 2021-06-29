Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 137,201 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,201 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 3.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Republic Services by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,031. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

