Euronext (EPA:ENX) Trading Down 0.3%

Euronext (EPA:ENX) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €92.20 ($108.47) and last traded at €92.65 ($109.00). Approximately 158,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €92.90 ($109.29).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €106.50 ($125.29).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €87.50.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

