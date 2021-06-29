European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider John (Jack) Perry CBE Purchases 4,438 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).
LON:EAT opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. European Assets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 95.20 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).
European Assets Trust Company Profile
See Also: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.