European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider John (Jack) Perry CBE Purchases 4,438 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) insider John (Jack) Perry CBE bought 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).

LON:EAT opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. European Assets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 95.20 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82).

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

