EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.26

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of EVN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get EVN alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.