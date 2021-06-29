ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Buys $267,075.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXLS opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $108.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.46.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $176,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.