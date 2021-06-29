Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EXPGY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. 148,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,372. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.