Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 79.4% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EXPGY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.95. 148,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,372. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40.

Get Experian alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

EXPGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Experian from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.