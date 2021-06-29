Faceter Market Cap Reaches $2.70 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $5,043.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00663710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

