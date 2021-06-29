FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.750-$11.150 EPS.

FDS stock opened at $337.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $294.17.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

