Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 87,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $437.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.