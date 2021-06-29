Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,209,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after purchasing an additional 189,798 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FATE opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.38. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,308 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.