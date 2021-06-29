Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,555 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,729,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Shares of CHD opened at $85.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.