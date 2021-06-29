Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 452.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

