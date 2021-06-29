Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after acquiring an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Regal Beloit by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after buying an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $84.47 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

