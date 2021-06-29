Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,940 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $57,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

