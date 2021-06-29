FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith Sells 11,285 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.89. 3,564,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,731. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $134.92 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

