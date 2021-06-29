FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith Sells 11,285 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.89. 3,564,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,731. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $134.92 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.