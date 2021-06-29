FedEx’s (FDX) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.31.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $293.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.31%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

