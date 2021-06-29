FedoraCoin (TIPS) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $69,926.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00406644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

