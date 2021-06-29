Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $43.85 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,505,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.