Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $43.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

