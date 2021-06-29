Filecoin Price Hits $59.80 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $59.80 or 0.00167478 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.97 billion and $618.04 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 83,078,137 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

