Financial Comparison: 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) vs. Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85%

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and 360 DigiTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 3.06 $535.88 million $3.50 11.92

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 24.90%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it provides banking services for local attorneys; cash and escrow management, Internet and mobile banking, bill payment, ATM, portfolio management, and retirement planning services; and proprietary mutual funds, bond anticipation notes, tax anticipation notes, and serial bonds. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate administration, estate settlement, special needs trust and guardianship, and philanthropic services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

