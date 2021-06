Financial Review: Atlanticus (ATLC) versus The Competition

Atlanticus (NASDAQ: ATLC) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Atlanticus to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.2% of Atlanticus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atlanticus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlanticus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus $563.41 million $94.12 million 10.88 Atlanticus Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 16.84

Atlanticus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus. Atlanticus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Atlanticus has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanticus’ competitors have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanticus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus 26.63% 195.69% 12.09% Atlanticus Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlanticus and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atlanticus Competitors 191 845 1068 62 2.46

Atlanticus presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.57%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 19.43%. Given Atlanticus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlanticus is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Atlanticus beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, it offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

